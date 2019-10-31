Bhopal: Team formed to probe allegations of sexual abuse in shelter home

BHOPAL: A three member team lead by the DSP rank officer is formed to investigate the allegations raised by the three sisters for alleged sexual abuse done in the shelter home in Rewa, during their stay.

In March 2019, all four siblings, including three sisters and lone brother were legally adopted by a California-based US couple Clinton and Amanda Whichers.

Seven months later, the Rewa district administration and police received a letter from the central government (via MP state police headquarters) mentioning about a complaint from the US- in which the siblings have alleged sexual abuse during their nearly two year long stay at the private shelter home in Rewa district.

Importantly, the sexual abuse allegations came to the fore reportedly during expert counselling of the adopted siblings in the US.

According to sources privy to ongoing investigations, in the complaint forwarded to the district administration-police, it has been mentioned that the three orphan sisters were sexually abused at the shelter home and outside by a female employee of the shelter home as well as persons known to her outside the shelter home/child care centre.

After losing parents (father in a road accident and mother due to prolonged illness) four siblings, including the three sisters and their lone brother (who was aged between 6-8 years) were sent by the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to private children shelter home/child care centre in April 2017.

“We’re probing entire matter from all angles, including why the matter was reported after a long time. Suitable action will take place as per the findings of the probe,” SP-Rewa Abid Khan told Free Press.

He further added, “Though no case has yet been registered in the matter, detailed investigations into the sensitive matter have started by a team headed by deputy SP rank gazetted officer, including one inspector and one inspector from Cyber Crime. Based on the findings of the probe, further action will be taken.”