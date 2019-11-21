Bhopal: Teachers start demanding old pension scheme

BHOPAL: The teachers association after getting the seventh pay scale and merger with the school cadre has now started demanding revival of the old pension scheme that was stopped about 15 years ago.

A teachers association mainly consisting of the new teachers, Rajya Shikshak Sangh has started awareness rallies demanding revocation of old pension scheme.

State president of the Rajya Shikshak Sangh, Jagdish Yadav said that first rally was taken out in Satna district. Other districts are now following suit.

“One of the main attractions of seeking a government job was its pension scheme. After the year 2005 employees are getting new NPS pension instead of the old scheme,” said Jagdish Yadav. Government employees that have retired recently find that their pensions are too low compared to the older scheme.

Government has opened the pension accounts to private banks and investors that has lead to more risk on pensioners funds. “Central government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee had changed the old pension scheme putting government employees’ old age at risk,” said Sanjay Sen, state secretary of the shikshak sangh.

The Rajya Shikshak Sangh is now trying to spread awareness among employees of other departments as well. “Besides taking out awareness rallies in all districts we will also try to garner support from other departments and build bigger movement,” added Sen.