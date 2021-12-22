Bhopal: Teachers of Campion School sing Christmas Carols

BHOPAL: Teachers of Campion school sang Christmas carols at Loyola auditorium on Wednesday. The event was organised to celebrate Christmas and Principal Day. The event began with a prayer song. Senior teacher Mahendra Kothari recited a poem. The message of Jesus Christ was shown through dance-drama. Dance, birthday songs were presented by group of teachers to wish principal Fr. Athnas Lakra SJ on his birthday. Saplings, bouquets and birthday greeting cards were given to principal by the secondary section teachers.

Birth of Jesus was shown in skit. Carols were sung by teachers depicting the arrival of Santa Claus. The birth of Jesus Christ was shown through crib decoration. The Christmas tree was also decorated. Renu Bose proposed vote of thanks.

