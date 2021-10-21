Bhopal teacher laces laddus with poison to kill rats, mistakenly eats one; dies

BHOPAL: A private school teacher in Bhopal died after he allegedly consumed sweets that he laced with poison to kill rats, on Wednesday night as claimed by members of his family in their statements to police.

The family members told police that they had prepared laddus while the teacher laced them with poison to kill rats on Sunday. They had stacked the sweets inside their kitchen in a separate bucket, said the Kolar police.

According to police G S Tomar, 57, lived in Rajharsh colony in Kolar area. Tomar himself had laced poison in some of the sweets while the family was preparing laddus. On Monday afternoon, Tomar entered the kitchen to munch something, as he did not find any eatables around, he mistakenly consumed the poison-laced laddus, said police.

His health began to deteriorate thereafter and his family members rushed him to hospital. He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. However, he fell unconscious on Wednesday and was taken to Hamidia hospital where he died during treatment.

In-charge Kolar police station Chandrakant Patel said the family members told they were fed up with the rat menace in their house. They decided to kill the rodents with poison for which they had prepared those sweets, he said.

Police are also investigating the case from suicide angle too.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 06:50 PM IST