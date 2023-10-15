Bhopal: Teacher Dies By Suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man, who was a guest faculty member at a government school in Guna, allegedly died by suicide on Saturday. The police said a suicide note has been recovered from the spot, in which the man has levelled allegations against the school principal and two other staffers for abetting him to take the extreme step. The deceased, identified as Aakash Yadav, a native of Ashoka Nagar near Guna was serving as a guest faculty member at the Government Arvind Bhargava Higher Secondary School and used to reside at a distance of 400 metres from the school.

The incident came to light on Saturday, when he did not show up at the school and his colleagues went to his home. They knocked on the door and did not receive any response, after which they broke the door open to find Yadav hanging from the ceiling of his house.

The matter was informed to the police, who rushed to the spot. In the note, Yadav alleged that the school principal wanted to induct one of his kin to the post he was employed at. Thus, the principal and two other guest faculty members named Chaganlal Shah and Narendra Dubey teamed up and began harassing him. They had also lodged a fake FIR against him, the note read. He also mentioned that he had not received his salary for the past three months. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

