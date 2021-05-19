Bhopal: Tatkal vax slots for 18+ group at Rs 800 for each slot, two held in the scam

BHOPAL: Betul police have arrested two men for allegedly offering Covid-19 vaccination ëTatkalí slots to 18-plus category beneficiaries by charging Rs 800 for a booking in Betul city.

The accused, Narendra Yadav and Dinesh Kalme, ran a WhatsApp group, named ëVaccine Slots Availableí, offering bookings to people in the 18 to 44 age group at Rs 800 for a slot. The gang took the advantage of a situation in which, generally, people are not aware of technology. So, these people became victims of such a group.

District vaccination officer Dr Arvind Bhatt had lodged a complaint about this. She said, "On the basis of the complaint, the police took action and swooped down on two persons who were involved in this racket."