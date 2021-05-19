Bhopal: Tatkal vax slots for 18+ group at Rs 800 for each slot, two held in the scam

BHOPAL: Betul police have arrested two men for allegedly offering Covid-19 vaccination ëTatkalí slots to 18-plus category beneficiaries by charging Rs 800 for a booking in Betul city.
The accused, Narendra Yadav and Dinesh Kalme, ran a WhatsApp group, named ëVaccine Slots Availableí, offering bookings to people in the 18 to 44 age group at Rs 800 for a slot. The gang took the advantage of a situation in which, generally, people are not aware of technology. So, these people became victims of such a group.
District vaccination officer Dr Arvind Bhatt had lodged a complaint about this. She said, "On the basis of the complaint, the police took action and swooped down on two persons who were involved in this racket."
Government rules
According to the governmentís guidelines, vaccination for the 18-44 age group is being conducted on the basis of pre-booked slots through the CoWin portal free of cost.
Review needed
The two accused were arrested and their mobile phones were also seized. They were booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act. They used to run a WhatsApp group offering Tatkal slots to 18-plus category beneficiaries. The police swung into action and arrested two persons. Actually, people are not very technology-savvy, so, they do not feel comfortable with booking slots online. These ruffians took advantage of this weakness. Itís happening in almost all the districts in the state and the government needs to review the slot booking process.Shimala Prasad, Betul SP