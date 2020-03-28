Bhopal: ‘Tasveerein’ shows face of humanity

BHOPAL: Amid the city lockdown, theatre director K G Trivedi celebrated World Theatre Day and enacted a solo play ‘Tasveerein’ in his home on Friday.

Written by Arvind Sharma, and directed by Trivedi, the play talks about the selfishness of human, which is more dangerous for humanity than pandemic like corona.

The story revolves around a protagonist Madhu who is turning a photo album. Trivedi threw torchlight on some memories related to the photographs of the album to audience.

It also tells saga of a person who is searching answers of various question rising in his mind since childhood. In the search, he gets some answers from himself and some others due to ideological abnormalities.

Director Trivedi who performed in solo play after a long time said, “I am in lockdown due to corona pandemic. And at the same time I also had to celebrate World Theatre Day. So, I experimented and chose a corner of my home for the act.”

His son and daughter were present here as audience while his son also clicked him.

Due to Covid-19 outbreak, the ITI (International Theatre Institute) has decided to conduct the activities online this year.