Bhopal: 'Task fraud' on rise; Bhopalites lose Rs 54.69 lakh in over four months

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lack of job opportunities has provided a golden chance to the cyber crooks to cheat unemployed people. The crooks are coming up with new ways to cheat the jobless people on the pretext of providing work, the latest being ‘Task fraud’. Promising a good amount in return, the fraudsters trap the people offering online assignments like merchandise marketing, data entry and sharing posts on social media platforms.

To win their trust, the fraudsters created digital account of the workers for payment purposes. They would initially deposit the money in their digital account but allow only partial withdrawal. Once the worker has a decent balance in the digital account, the crooks would ask them to pay a certain amount to withdraw the lump sum amount. Seeing another way out when the worker would deposit the amount to the fraudsters' account, the crooks would get out of touch, leaving the workers in limbo.

Senior officials of district cyber-crime cell, Bhopal said that as many as 155 such cases have been registered in the police records in the past four and a half months. Total amount lost by all the complainants’ amounts to Rs 54.69 lakh. When Free Press tried ascertaining the number of cases resolved and the amount reimbursed to the complainants, it came to fore that cases were transferred to various police stations of Bhopal; amassing information about which is quite an arduous task.

‘Instagram’ new platform for the cyber crooks

Officials said that the social media application ‘Instagram’ is acting as the new platform for the cyber cheats to play clever on people, as tracing the whereabouts of the accused on it is next to impossible. Officials maintained that earlier crooks were quite active on ‘Telegram’, but after police tightened the reins on such activities on the app in light of the MP board paper leak case, the cheats shifted to Instagram.

Discrepancies in probe

Official sources in the district cyber crime cell, requesting anonymity, told Free Press that the probe is not being conducted by one single agency and so there is a lack of uniformity and direction in the investigation. Besides umpteen discrepancies in the investigation in cyber fraud cases is also responsible for the rise in cases, they added.

The investigation into cheat cases which involves the amount more than Rs 2 lakh are being assigned to the police stations instead of state cyber crime cell, which is gross violation of the guidelines issued by the Police headquarters (PHQ)

Tracing crooks Instagram not feasible: ACP

Assistant commissioner of police (cyber crime), Sujeet Tiwari said that tracing the accused through their activities on Instagram is not feasible, hence the trail of the accused is picked from the bank accounts in which the money is transferred.