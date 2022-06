Bhopal: Taps to run dray in about 100 colonies today, tomorrow

Narmada pipeline is lying broken for the past two weeks near Bawadia Kala overbridge on Hoshangabad Road. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Water supply will remain affected in major parts of the city on Monday and Tuesday due to repair work going on Hoshangabad Road.

According to Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Narmada pipeline is lying broken for the past two weeks near Bawadia Kala overbridge on Hoshangabad Road. Gallons of water are being wasted every day, said commissioner KVS Choudhary.

The supply will remain disrupted for at least 36 hours with a complete shutdown on Monday and a partial shutdown on Tuesday. The Narmada pipeline was damaged due to excavation being carried out to lay gas pipeline. A fine of Rs 60 lakh was imposed on the company, said Choudhary.

The BMC will repair leakages of 1400 mm and 400 mm diameter in the pipeline. The work will be done from 8 am to 11 pm on Monday.

Areas to be affected

Nariyalkheda, Tila Jamalpura Area, Jahangirabad, Barkhedi, Bank Colony, Vasundhara Colony, MP Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Arera Hills, Rajiv Nagar, Arjun Nagar, CI Colony, Bogda Pul, New Subhash Nagar, Afzal Colony, Momeinpura, Bal Vihar, Ashoka Garden, Rajendra Nagar, Semra Overhead tank, Chandbad, Gautam Nagar Area, Rachna Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Ashoka Garden, Ashok Vihar, Sector-A, B & Abhiruchi Complex, Padmanabham Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Old Subhash Nagar, Govind Garden, Vikas Nagar, Anna Nagar, Bavadiyakala, Misrod, Rohit Nagar, Indus Town, Surendra Palace, Narayan Nagar, Naveen Nagar, D Ground Housing Board Colony, Janata Quarter, Shahenshah Garden, RRL Tiraha, Barkatullah University Century Apartment, Saket Nagar 9-A, 9-B, Maheshmati, Arvind Vihar, Bagmugalia Extension, Laharpur, Pipliya Pende Khan, Barkheda Pathani, Azad Nagar, Shakti Vihar, Samanvay Nagar, 14 Awadhpuri Area, Khajurikala, New Shiv Nagar, Alkapuri, Saket Nagar (4A. 4B, 4C), Anand Nagar, Kokta Transport Nagar, Bijli Colony, Gadiyapura, JP Colony, Ashok Vihar, Manav Vihar, Bal Vihar, Surya Colony, Ratnagiri, Piplani 50, 60 & 100 Quarters, Sonagiri Sector (A. B, C), Prakash Nagar, Indrapuri Sector (A, B, C), Satnami Nagar, Rajiv Nagar Sector A, Arjun Nagar, Bharat Nagar (JK Road), Narela Shankari, Chhattisgarh Labour Colony, Ayodhya Nagar, Minal Residency, Govindpura, Kolua, Jheel Nagar, Semra, Kailash Nagar, Katara Hills and other nearby areas.