Bhopal: Tanmay’s family regrets delay in rescue operation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the rescue operation to save Tanmay continued in Mandvi village in Betul district, School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar reached the spot to assess rescue work on Friday.

Meanwhile, family of Tanmay complained to him that there was inordinate delay in starting rescue operation. Inder Singh Parmar has assured of appropriate action.

Till the filing of report, Tanmay could not be rescued. With every passing hour, his possibility of survival is becoming bleak.

On December 6 evening, he fell into 400-feet deep borewell and got struck at the depth 40 feet. Since then, more than 70 hours have passed and rescuers are making all kinds of efforts to save Tanmay. SP Betul Shimala Prasad told Free Press that layers of rocks was hampering digging work. Efforts are underway to recover the boy as soon as possible.