Bhopal: Tangra Food Festival from August 19; Indo-Chinese cuisines to be served

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-day Tangra Chinese Food Festival will begin at Courtyard by Marriott in the city from Friday.

General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott, Bhopal Rakesh Upadhyay, said, “With The Tangra Chinese Food Festival, we are going to showcase a perfect mix of aromas and flavours, typical of the Tangra region of Kolkata which is popular for adopting Chinese street food and customising it for the Indian palette.”

Executive Chef, Courtyard by Marriott, Bhopal Amol Patil said “Our Chef Shankar Raj is an expert in these cuisines and during the festival he and his team will prepare sumptuous Indo-Chinese cuisines.”

“Tangra cuisine is mainly non-veg. But catering to the Indian palate, many vegetarian dishes, too, have been included like golden fried babycorn, mushrooms, threaded cottage cheese, veg momos and much more, Chef Amol said.

Chef Shankar said that they use aromat seasoning powder instead of Azinnomotto. “It is banned in 5-star hotels,” he added.

An array of delicacies such as Vegetable Tangra chilli noodle Soup; Chicken manchow soup; Wild Mushroom and Spinach Cigar roll; Tangra chilli lotus stem; wings on fire Tangra chilli style; ChinaTown Grilled Fish; Cambodian Veg Curry; Steamed, pan fried and tandoori Momos; Vegetable and meat Thupka; Chinese Bhel and chop suey; Veg and Non Manchurian, Noodle, Szechwan and many more will be served.

There will also be live counters where food lovers may order their favourite dishes, Chef Asif Qureshi said. The festival will be between 7.30-11.30 pm.

