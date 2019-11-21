Bhopal: Tandon to attend Governors’ conference

BHOPAL: The Governor Lalji Tandon will attend a 3-Day conference of the Governors of the country to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan from November 22 to 24. The President Ramnath Kovind will preside over the conference.

Deliberation especially on subjects related to tribal’s development and welfare will take place at the conference. Tandon proceeded for New Delhi today to attend the conference.

Vice President and Prime Minister including home minister Amit Shah, minister for farmers welfare and agriculture development Narendra Singh Tomar, minister for human resources development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, minister for tribal development Arjun Munda and minister for jal shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also attend the conference.