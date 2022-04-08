Bhopal: Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Odisha emerge winners of 12th Hockey India National Senior Men's Championship 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three matches were played on Thursday ñ the second day of the seven-day ë12th Hockey India National Senior Men's Hockey Championship -2022í at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in the city.

The ongoing championship is being organised under the joint aegis of Hockey India and Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

The first match was played at 8am between the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Madhya Pradesh. In the match, Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 4-0. The second match was played between Hockey Haryana and Assam Hockey at 9:45 am. Hockey Haryana won the match by 21-1.

In the match, Assam hockey player Mohd Salman Khan scored the only goal for his team in the 34th minute from a penalty corner. The third match was played between the Hockey Association of Odisha and Goa Hockey at 11:30 am. The Hockey Association of Odisha won the match by 10-0.

Five matches to be played today

∑ First match - Hockey Punjab vs. Delhi Hockey at 7:00 am

∑ Second match - Hockey Chandigarh vs. Hockey Jharkhand at 8:45 am

∑ Third match - Hockey Jammu and Kashmir vs. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey at 10:30 am

∑ Fourth match- Hockey Bengal vs. LE Puducherry Hockey at 12:15 pm

∑ Fifth match - Hockey Gujarat vs. Hockey Arunachal at 4:00 PM

