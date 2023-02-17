Bhopal: Tamil Nadu emerges overall champion of 66th All India Police Duty Meet

Governor Mangubhai Patel felicitates MP’s police dog Chinki in concluding ceremony of All India Police Duty Meet at Motilal Nehru Stadium, on Friday. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Tamil Nadu has emerged as overall champions of the 66th All India Police Duty Meet (AIPDM) that concluded here on Friday. Governor Mangubhai Patel distributed awards at a programme held at Motilal Nehru Stadium.

The 66th AIPDM was inaugurated on Monday and concluded on Friday. In the event, six competitions were held, which included anti sabotage check, computer awareness, dog competition, scientific aid, police photography and police videography.

The Governor said, ‘Police is one of the forces that keep the biggest democracy of the world going. This fact is accepted by all classes of people of our country.’

Tamil Naidu was declared overall champions of the event. In the Scientific Aid to Investigation competition, Tamil Nadu was the winners while Maharashtra was the runners-up. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were winners and runners-up respectively in police photography competition while Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were named the winners and runners-up in the dog squad contest. Chinki, the police dog from the 23rd battalion SAF and its handler Sandeep Parihar won the Best Dog of the competition. Andhra Pradesh won the computer awareness competition and ITBP was the runners-up. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu were the winners and runners-up respectively in the anti-sabotage check contest. In videography contest, Kerala was the winner and MP, the runners-up.

