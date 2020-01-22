Bhopal Talkies Square protestors to now join Iqbal Maidan satyagraha

BHOPAL: An anti-CAA protest that begun at Bhopal Talkies Square three days ago ended after the organisers decided to withdraw it considering inconvenience to general public.

The protestors led by advocate Sajid Ali submitted a memorandum to SDM declaring that they have ended the anti-CAA protest from Bhopal Talkies Square on Tuesday night.

Member of the joint action committee Ainul Yaqeen said the organising team observed that common people were facing inconvenience due to location of the protest.

“The protest started spontaneously with few people staging a dharna at Bhopal Talkies Square. The crowd swelled by the day and reached a point that it disrupted the traffic movement,” said Ainul.