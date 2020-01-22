Bhopal Talkies Square protestors to now join Iqbal Maidan satyagraha

BHOPAL: An anti-CAA protest that begun at Bhopal Talkies Square three days ago ended after the organisers decided to withdraw it considering inconvenience to general public.
The protestors led by advocate Sajid Ali submitted a memorandum to SDM declaring that they have ended the anti-CAA protest from Bhopal Talkies Square on Tuesday night.
Member of the joint action committee Ainul Yaqeen said the organising team observed that common people were facing inconvenience due to location of the protest.
“The protest started spontaneously with few people staging a dharna at Bhopal Talkies Square. The crowd swelled by the day and reached a point that it disrupted the traffic movement,” said Ainul.
We witnessed inconvenience to an ambulance a day before and decided to change the venue of the protest. This road leads to important hospitals like Khan Shakir Ali Khan Hospital and Sultania Ladies Hospital besides serving as main artery to the railway station.
Moreover, CM Kamal Nath had also made it clear through his statement that MP government will not implement the CAA and pass a resolution against the controversial law. Convinced by approach of the Congress state government, protestors decided to withdraw from the Bhopal Talkies Square and gather at Satyagrah protest being held at Iqbal Maidan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)