Bhopal: Take strict action in chit company fraud, says CM Shivraj

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has issued instructions to take strict action against chit-fund companies involved in cheating people. As many as 90 immovable properties of Sai Prasad Private Limited Company have been confiscated across the state in a campaign launched against people who cheat people.

With nearly Rs 3.50 crore of 130 investors of Sehore district stuck in the company, Sehore district collector issued an order for confiscation of property against Sai Prasad Private Limited Company. The CM has said that cheating people will not be tolerated. The fraudulent chit fund companies will be uprooted and strict legal action will be taken against them.

Sehore Superintendent of Police presented a report to district collector informing about the amount of investment stuck in Sai Prasad Private Limited Company. The Kotwali and Gopalpur police station had registered the case against Balasaheb Bhapkarm, resident of Chinchwad, Pune, Dharmendra Khati, resident Suned and Samar Singh Meena, resident Gularpura Nasrullaganj.

Collector Ajay Gupta passed a court order to confiscate 90 properties of Balasaheb Bhapkar, Director of Sai Prasad Private Limited Company, located in 11 districts of the state.

The confiscated properties of Balasaheb Bhapkar include one property each in Balaghat, Gwalior, Bina (Sagar), Sehore, Harda and Vidisha districts, 45 in Aagar-Malwa district, 28 in Khargone district, 5 in Ujjain district, 4 in Bhopal district and 2 immovable properties in Indore district.

In another order, the collector passed orders for confiscation of 1.274-hectare land located in Suned village, one Alto car and a TVS Jupiter Scooty of Dharmendra Khati. Apart from this, order for confiscation of 2.366 hectare land, kuccha house of bricks in Gularpura village and one house in Nasraullaganj village belonging to Amar Singh Meena has been issued.