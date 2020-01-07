Bhopal: Take strict action against transport mafia without any fear, says Minister Govind Singh Rajput

BHOPAL: Transport and revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput asked the officials to take strict action against the transport mafia without any fear.

He was reviewing revenue collection meet of regional transport officers, inspectors and flying squad at the Academy of Administration here on Tuesday.

Referring to the mafia he said, “Information on unpaid tax due of crores on vehicles parked in the yard have been brought into my notice.”

He also added that “It is very important to stop the bus owner from charging more than the prescribed fare from passengers on various festivals and over-loading of sand and other types of material.”

While reviewing the district-wise review of the officials who were lagging behind in revenue collection, the minister said that the target of revenue collection in 2019-20 is set to 4,000 crores. Out of this, Rs 2,211 crore has been received as revenue so far.

He asked the officials to ensure the recovery of arrears of Rs 1,689 crore in the next two and a half months, that is, by 31 March.

He said that the officers who will do good work will be rewarded on 26th January. Also, strict action will be taken against the officials showing negligence towards work.

Under the 'One Time Settlement' scheme, vehicle owners have been given the opportunity to pay tax by availing the benefits of exemption. There is a provision for exemption of up to 90 per cent in tax.

Principal secretary yransport S.N. Mishra, transport commissioner B. Madhu Kumar and additional commissioner of transport were present.