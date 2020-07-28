Bhopal: Take precautions on festivals, BMC urges residents

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has held meetings with local mohalla and peace committees to inform them about precautions to be taken during festivals. In the upcoming festival of Bakrid, residents have been asked to keep the waste with them till the garbage collection vehicle, especially assigned for the purpose, reaches them.

It is presumed that residents may invite their friends during festivals, a reason BMC has held meetings with residents’ welfare associations. The zone officials and ward incharge have been told to spread message that violation of order will invite legal action. The devotees have been asked not to perform rituals in open and avoid inviting their friends, keeping the social distancing in mind. The BMC garbage collection vehicle will be available on call for disposal of waste on festivals. No one will be allowed to dump the waste in open, or to dump it in the normal garbage vehicle.

Besides, the BMC has been raising awareness about Sarthak app and about paid quarantine centres, which are an initiative taken by district administration under which the family members of a positive person, with their results awaited, may book a room in any hotel in the city.