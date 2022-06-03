Bhopal: Take all precautions related to Covid-19 during panchayat elections, says SEC

State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh at a meeting with officials in Bhopal on Friday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh held a meeting with commissioner health and family welfare Sudam Khade regarding the current status of Covid-19 infection. Singh said that after assessing the situation, the districts should be provided with material to protect against Covid infection as per need.

Singh said that necessary instructions regarding Covid infection should be issued to the Chief Medical and Health Officer. Posters, pamphlets related to Corona guideline should be put in front of the polling station.

42,990 nominations filed till date

Till June 3, over 42,990 nomination papers were received under the three-tier panchayat elections. The process of receiving nomination papers has started from May 30. Secretary State Election Commission Rakesh Singh said that 1070 nomination papers have been presented for District Panchayat member, 3694 for Janpad Panchayat member, 22,047 for Sarpanch and 16,179 for the post of Panch.

Nomination papers will be accepted till June 6 for the three-tier panchayat elections. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 7. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 10.

Election symbols will also be allocated on the same day. Voting for the first phase will be held on June 25, for the second phase on July 1 and for the third phase on July 8 from 7 am to 3 pm. The declaration of election results for Panch-Sarpanch and Janpad Panchayat member will be done on July 14 and for District Panchayat member on July 15.