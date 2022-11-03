Bhopal: Take action to make MP drug-free says Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra

MP Home minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has directed to take strict action to make the state drug-free. At a high level meeting held in Mantralaya, Dr Mishra directed to hand over the responsibility of investigation of cases involving criminals of other states to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Consensus was developed on One Nation-One Uniform at the meeting. He said that better coordination should be established between police, NCB, CBN and other central institutions.

He asked officials intensify action being taken by the police against illegal drug trade to check drug addiction. He said there was a need to instill fear in criminals involved in drug trafficking.

Instructions were given to hand over the case to the NCB after taking necessary action for investigation and action against the criminals of Manipur and Guwahati caught in drug trafficking. He also stressed on running public awareness programmes through social media for the prevention of drug abuse. Along with this, instructions were given to make a short film and broadcast it on social media.

He directed to hold meetings of Narco Co-ordination Center (N-CORD) at district level soon. He said that maximum use of digital technical means like diagnosis portal should be made in crime investigation.

He directed to take action against the drug dealers in the same manner as the National Security Act, under the NDPS Act. He directed to study the Goa policing system to provide proper security arrangements to the tourists visiting the state. He instructed to get proper information about the number of tourists visiting the country and the state, tourists speaking different languages ??for the tourist police system.

Director General of Police Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr Rajesh Rajoura and officers of the level of Additional Director General of Police were present.

