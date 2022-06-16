Bhopal: Tailor among two held for raping minor; accused arrested

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Aishbag police have arrested two men, including a tailor for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl for almost two years. The other accused is girl’s neighbour; when he came to know about the teen being subjected to sexually abuse, he too started allegedly blackmailing and raping her. Police station in-charge Manishraj Bhadoria told Free Press that, on Wednesday, victim and her mother approached police and filed a complaint.

The girl’s mother told police that she was observing that her daughter used to become very uneasy while checking messages on her mobile phone or her social media account. Once she checked her daughter’s mobile phone and to her shock, she found out that the girl was being sexually abused and blackmailed, said Bhadoria.

On being asked the teenager confided in her mother and narrated the incident.

In her complaint, the girl said that the family used to visit Eshan tailor’s outlet for tailoring purpose. The man, Eshan became friend with the family and would visit their home to deliver clothes.

“Some two years back, Eshan on finding the girl alone at home, threatened and sexually assaulted her. He would often visit the girl’s home and would allegedly rape her whenever she was alone.”

To add to the girl’s ordeal, one of her neighbour came to know about the girl being subjected to sexual assault. The neighbour also started blackmailing the girl and he too started allegedly sexually abusing her, said police.

The police have registered the case under Section 376-2-N, of IPC and POCSO Act against the two and both have been arrested .