Bhopal: Taekwondo players win three medals in 39th Junior National Taekwondo Championship

Bhopal: Medal winners on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three taekwondoins (taekwondo practitioners) of Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts Academy won three medals in 39th Junior National Taekwondo Championship held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Winners visited Tatya Tope Stadium on Friday with their medals.

At the tournament, 710 martial artists from different states participated. Madhya Pradesh team had 20 athletes including 10 girls and 10 boys. Three of them won medals in their respective age categories.

Taekwondoin Ragini won bronze in women's 46 kg weight category. Aditya Prajapati won silver medal in men's 63 kg weight category and Saubhagya Sharma won silver in the women's 78 kg weight category. All three athletes train at Madhya Pradesh State Taekwondo Academy in Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal. Arjun Singh Rawat, a Vikram awardee in Taekwondo, is their instructor.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)