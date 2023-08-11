Bhopal Taekwondo Culture Expo: 59-Year-Old To Represent India

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 59-year-old Lakhsman Gurung will represent the country in the 16th World Taekwondo Culture Expo in South Korea to be held from August 17 to 22. He will be playing in the senior taekwondo 74kg weight category. At present, Gurung is the taekwondo coach of 5th Dan Black Belt at BHEL Sports Authority Bhopal .He has spent Rs 1.15 lakh. He did not get any financial support. This is first time he is going to represent the country. The participants will have to win 5 rounds to achieve gold in the competition.

Master Lakhsman has been selected from Mumbai Marshal Art Academy to represent India in South Korea. He said that, ‘I have been practising for a year, My dream was to play in South Korean as the concept of taekwondo has been derived from there’.

Read Also Bhopal: 16 Players Selected For National Senior Taekwondo Championship

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)