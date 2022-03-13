Bhopal: Taal Chakra, santoor recital, music from Israel draw applause

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Taal Chakara, Naad Brahma-Fusion, santoor recital, ethnic music from Israel and Dhurvaa (Sanskrit Band) delighted music lovers in the city on Sunday evening.

It was part of second day of fifth edition of four-day mega musical feast Hriday Drishyam organised by state culture and tourism departments.

The event began with Taal Chakra by tabla player Pandit Vijay Ghate from Pune at Tribal Museum. He presented Shiv Stuti and Melody and Rhythm in Kaharva taal. Sheetal Kolvalkar presented kathak.

It was followed by santoor recital by Rahul Sharma at the open auditorium of Bharat Bhavan and Naad Brahma- Fusion by Matteo Fraboni (Italy) along with Padma Shri classical vocalist Soma Ghosh and pop singer Joe Alvares at Ravindra Convention Centre.

Rahul, who is son of santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma, presented Alap, Jod and Jhala in Raga Gavati. He ended his performance with Pahari Dhun. Ghosh also presented Holi songs

The event ended with an enthralling performance by Liron Meyuhas (Israel) and Dhruva, a Sanskrit Band of Bhopal, at drive-in-cinema. Meyuhas presented ethnic music of Israel. The band began with Vedic chant. The fest will be held in Indore, Bateshwar and Mandu on March 14 and 15.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:26 PM IST