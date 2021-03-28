Bhopal: Symbolic Holika Dahan, Shab-e-Barat in view of increasing Covid cases in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District administration has ordered to organise symbolic Holika Dahan and Shab-e-Barat in view of increasing corona cases. On Saturday, state capital reported 498 corona cases, which was highest so far.

In a late night order on Saturday, Bhopal district collector Avinash Lawania said Holika Dahan will be allowed with maximum 20 people in covered campuses or in residential colonies. Holika Dahan at Chowk Chauraha will not be allowed.

Similarly, people will be allowed only to observe symbolic Shab-e-Barat with maximum 20 people. Besides, only 20 devotees can gather at churches on Palm Sunday. Their management committees have been told to follow corona protocol. The state capital is reporting new corona cases everyday.