 Bhopal: Sweetmeat Shop Employee Ends Life In Hanumanganj
Bhopal: Sweetmeat Shop Employee Ends Life In Hanumanganj

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Bhopal: Sweetmeat Shop Employee Ends Life In Hanumanganj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who used to work at a sweetmeat shop in Hanumanganj hanged himself to death at his house on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, the police said.

The man had used a towel to tie noose around his neck. Hanumanganj police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria said the man has been identified as Vijay Panthi (37), a resident of Ibrahimganj. He used to work at a sweetmeat shop located in his locality.

The police learnt that Panthi had got married four years ago, and has a one-and-a-half year old daughter. On Saturday late night, he returned home and went inside a room on the first floor of his house.

He took a towel and tied its one end to the fence of the window, then made a noose and tied it to his neck. Panthi’s mother was the first one in the house to spot him hanging around 12:30 am.

She thereafter alerted other members of the family and called the cops. SHO Bhadoria said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot, and further investigations were on to ascertain the reason behind the suicide. 

