 Bhopal: SVL Catalogue To Be Available Online From Tomorrow
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: SVL Catalogue To Be Available Online From Tomorrow

Bhopal: SVL Catalogue To Be Available Online From Tomorrow

Members, non-members can access it

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 03:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swami Vivekananda Library (SVL) is going to make its catalogue available online for members and non-members from Saturday. They can see the catalogue of the library sitting at home through this facility. They can also see the status of books/DVDs/magazines through OPAC (Online Public Access Catalogue) in the library. The online portal will not only show the issue or non-issue status of books but also display information of the return date of that book/DVD.

Yatish Bhatele, deputy manager of Swami Vivekananda Library, said that the library keeps adding new books to its collection from time to time every Sunday for its members. ‘For the time- being, this facility will be open only in library working hours i.e. from 11 am to 7pm. In coming days, the facility will be available 24 hours, so that one can see the status of books even on library holidays,’ Bhatele said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Inquiry Commission Calls Complainants Of Patwari Recruitment Examination
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Listed Criminal Held For Scuffle With Woman

Bhopal: Listed Criminal Held For Scuffle With Woman

Bhopal: Accountant Gets Rs 2.37 Cr Transferred In Own Bank Account, Flees

Bhopal: Accountant Gets Rs 2.37 Cr Transferred In Own Bank Account, Flees

Bhopal: Drones To Be Used To Monitor Traffic Snarls, Gridlocks In City

Bhopal: Drones To Be Used To Monitor Traffic Snarls, Gridlocks In City

Bhopal: Woman Found Dead In Upper Lake

Bhopal: Woman Found Dead In Upper Lake

Bhopal: SVL Catalogue To Be Available Online From Tomorrow

Bhopal: SVL Catalogue To Be Available Online From Tomorrow