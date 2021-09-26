Bhopal: Suspended constable charges SP, DSP with assault, officials deny

BHOPAL: A policeman leveled allegations of physical assault against his senior officials on Sunday. In a video message, he said that the superintendent of police (SP) headquarters Ramji Shrivastav and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) headquarters Manikamani Kumawat first assaulted him and then suspended him for no reason.

He has lodged a complaint at Habibganj police station. The constable said that he was beaten up badly and was unable to walk even. The constable Bhupendra Singh was suspended on Wednesday on charges of misconduct.

In a video message on Sunday, Singh said that he had gone to meet DSP who assaulted him. When he went to complain to SP, he in turn snatched his mobile phone. He also abused him and made him wait for three hours outside his cabin, said the suspended cop.

However, Shrivastav said that Singh is facing charges of misconduct and was suspended on Wednesday. He said allegations of assault are baseless.

ALSO READ Mumbai-based journalist assualted by another woman passenger during Uber ride

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 08:20 PM IST