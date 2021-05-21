Bhopal: Surveys under 'Kill Corona' show high positivity rates, health department provides a different picture

BHOPAL: The figures of the health department may show decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, but the positivity rate is very high in a few places in the state. Surveys done under the ëKill Corona Campaigní indicate that the infection is still permeating.

According to the campaign, each house is surveyed. At many places in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain, infection is very high. The survey of Saket Nagar and Vijay Nagar zones in Indore shows that there is 25% of infection. Similarly, the samples collected from Badnagar and Khachrod areas in Ujjain show positivity rate between 23% and 25%.

The positivity rate is very high in some areas in Bhopal. Many cases are reported from Kolar area in the city. Anyway, the positivity rate in these three cities has declined to 10%.