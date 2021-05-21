Bhopal: Surveys under 'Kill Corona' show high positivity rates, health department provides a different picture

BHOPAL: The figures of the health department may show decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, but the positivity rate is very high in a few places in the state. Surveys done under the ëKill Corona Campaigní indicate that the infection is still permeating.
According to the campaign, each house is surveyed. At many places in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain, infection is very high. The survey of Saket Nagar and Vijay Nagar zones in Indore shows that there is 25% of infection. Similarly, the samples collected from Badnagar and Khachrod areas in Ujjain show positivity rate between 23% and 25%.
The positivity rate is very high in some areas in Bhopal. Many cases are reported from Kolar area in the city. Anyway, the positivity rate in these three cities has declined to 10%.
According to the surveys, the positivity rate in urban areas is very high, but the state government is going to begin the process for unlocking.
On the basis of the reports from the rural areas, the government plans to start unlocking from June 1. The health department officials say that the surveys conducted under the Kill Corona Campaign show low positivity rate in some areas and high positivity rate in some places. This is why the infection rate may be very high in some places.
The figures received daily indicate the number of patients in an entire district. This paints the picture of that place.