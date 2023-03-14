Bhopal: Supreme Court terms appointment of 78 ADJs by High Court against rules

PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court has termed ‘against the rules’ the appointments of 78 additional district judges (ADJs) by Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2017.

As many as 740 ADJs were appointed by the high court. The Supreme Court has instructed HC to fill the 25% post through advocates, 65% through promotion and 10% through department examinations, according to High Court advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur.

OBC Welfare Association member retired judge Rajendra Srivas had filed a petition in Supreme Court challenging appointment of 78 ADJs by the then Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh Justice Hemant Gupta and justice Vijay Shukla.

SC admitted violation of rules in appointment of 10% ADJ through departmental examination as it exceeded 10% criteria and appointment of 78 ADJs were made in 2018 instead of 74.

As per Supreme Court order, if the candidates are not available for 10% seats, or are not able to qualify the examination then vacant posts are to be filled up by regular promotion in accordance with the Service Rules applicable.

In the present case, in the year 2017, there were 740 sanctioned posts. Therefore, 74 seats were to be filled up by limited departmental competitive examination against which 78 posts were filled up by limited departmental examination. Thereafter, further 11 posts were advertised, out of which 5 posts were filled up. The result would be that the posts were filled up by limited departmental competitive examination beyond the 10% seats quota for limited departmental competitive examination. As 5 observed hereinabove and as directed by this Court, 10% seats were required to be filled up by limited departmental competitive examination January 1, 2011 and any recruitment made from January 1, 2011 onwards.

Therefore, the High Court has to undertake the exercise from January 1, 2011 adjusting the posts and if any appointments are found to have been made beyond 10% seats in a particular recruitment, the same shall have to be adjusted in future recruitment.