Bhopal: Sunrise XI, BMCC win league matches in T20 tourney

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sunrise XI defeated Anmol Jeevan Club by 11 runs at the inter-club league match of Ratanlal Choudhary Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament on Sunday.

Winning the toss, Sunrise XI chose to bat and put up a score of 143 runs in the allotted 20 overs with Vipin Verma contributing 29 runs, Shubham contributing 24 and Shubham and Jamran contributed 14 runs each.

Faizan Khan and Yogesh Rajak from Anmol Jeevan Club took 2 wickets each for their team. Gaurav and Shreyas took one wicket each. Chasing the target, Anmol Jeevan Club could only score 139 runs with Jakhtar's 43 runs, Rahulís 24 runs and Sandeepís 21 runs.

Sunrise XI's Jamran Javed took 3 wickets and Adarsh ??and Manoj took 2 wickets each. Jamran was declared man of the match. The second match of the day was played between UCC XI and BMCC XI.

Winning the toss, UCC chose to bat first and put up a score of 153 runs. Devendra scored 49, Vikas scored 24, Neeraj scored 19 and Meet contributed 16 runs. BMCC's Arbaaz Qureshi took 2 wickets and Rizwan, Sameer, Fahad and Rishabh took 1 wicket each.

BMCC won the match with loss of only four wickets in 12.2 overs. Jai Devnani contributed 72 runs to win while Akshay Tiwari and Arbaaz Qureshi scored 24 and 16 runs each. Devnani was declared player of the match.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:11 AM IST