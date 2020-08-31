Bhopal: Sunday lockdown lifted, people and traders to follow corona norms

BHOPAL: Sunday lockdown, which was enforced in the state to check corona spread, has been lifted. Home minister Narottam Mishra announced it on Monday after central government released guidelines of unlock-4. Traders have welcomed the decision. New Market Businessmen Association general secretary Ajay Dewanani said it will boost trade. “Service class people will be able to make purchases. Now, it is up to people and traders to implement corona norms,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday registered 1,532 new coronavirus patients, one of them a senior BJP leader, taking the count in the state to 63,965, health officials said.

BJP vice-president Prabhat Jha took to Twitter to disclose that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The death toll rose to 1,394 after 20 patients succumbed to the viral infection since Sunday evening, they said.

Of these, five patients died in Bhopal, four in Indore, two each in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khargone and one each from Khandwa, Hoshangabad, Satna, Ashok Nagar and Tikamgarh, the officials said.