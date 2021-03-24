Bhopal: Sunday lockdown in 4 more MP cities

BHOPAL: As the state government has extended the Sunday lockdown to four more cities of the state — Betul, Chhindwara, Khargone and Ratlam — the number has now increased to seven. The home department also issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines on Wednesday. The state government is taking strict steps to control the spread of coronavirus in the state. As one of the measures, the lockdown has been extended to the four districts along with Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur.

During festivals, such as Shab-e-Barat, Easter, Holi and Eid-ul-Fitr, mass gatherings have been restricted. Students coming to appear for examinations will, however, be exempted from the ban. Government officials posted in the registration office and treasury office, besides people who visit these offices, are not going to come under restrictions either. The two offices will be open on March 28, too. In these 7 cities, all educational institutes will remain closed till March 31. Pre-scheduled exams will be held and they will not come under the ban.