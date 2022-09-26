e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Sumit Taneja is city's first coach do post-graduation in physical education

Bhopal: Sumit Taneja is city's first coach do post-graduation in physical education

The certificate was presented by NSNIS Executive Director Col Raj Singh Bishnoi and Academy incharge Kamal Ali Khan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal's cricket all-rounder Sumit Taneja |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal's cricket all-rounder Sumit Taneja has become the first coach of the city to do a post-graduation in physical education and a cricket coaching course from Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala.

As per an official release, Sumit Taneja, who captained Narmadapuram Division and Barkatullah University’s cricket teams, has passed a coaching certificate course from Patiala. He stood first at NSNIS (Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports), Patiala.  

The certificate was presented by NSNIS Executive Director Col Raj Singh Bishnoi and Academy incharge Kamal Ali Khan. Sumit Taneja has coached various age groups in Bhopal Division. On this achievement, BDCA (Bhopal Division Cricket Association) President Dhruv Narayan Singh congratulated Sumit Taneja.

Read Also
'Thought India would miss R Jadeja': Australia coach Andrew McDonald on Axar Patel filling the void...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Sumit Taneja is city's first coach do post-graduation in physical education

Bhopal: Sumit Taneja is city's first coach do post-graduation in physical education

Gwalior: Police raid fake cement manufacturing factory in city; confiscate over 200 bags of fake...

Gwalior: Police raid fake cement manufacturing factory in city; confiscate over 200 bags of fake...

Bhopal: 16 special trains to halt at Maihar during Navratri festival

Bhopal: 16 special trains to halt at Maihar during Navratri festival

Bhopal: Special train to halt at 7 Madhya Pradesh railway stations

Bhopal: Special train to halt at 7 Madhya Pradesh railway stations

Bhopal: Cheetahs in Kuno Park showing signs of adjustment to their new home

Bhopal: Cheetahs in Kuno Park showing signs of adjustment to their new home