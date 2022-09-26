Bhopal: Sumit Taneja is city's first coach do post-graduation in physical education

Bhopal's cricket all-rounder Sumit Taneja |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal's cricket all-rounder Sumit Taneja has become the first coach of the city to do a post-graduation in physical education and a cricket coaching course from Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala.

As per an official release, Sumit Taneja, who captained Narmadapuram Division and Barkatullah University’s cricket teams, has passed a coaching certificate course from Patiala. He stood first at NSNIS (Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports), Patiala.

The certificate was presented by NSNIS Executive Director Col Raj Singh Bishnoi and Academy incharge Kamal Ali Khan. Sumit Taneja has coached various age groups in Bhopal Division. On this achievement, BDCA (Bhopal Division Cricket Association) President Dhruv Narayan Singh congratulated Sumit Taneja.