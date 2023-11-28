Bhopal: Suicide By Sanitation Worker Woman Booked For Abetment | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jehangirabad police have cracked the suicide case of a sanitation worker, which took place in Jehangirabad in 2021. They registered a case against a woman on Monday who works at a private hospital in the city.

Jehangirabad police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Tiwari said man who committed suicide was Rajkumar Jauhar (38), who was a resident of Bapu Colony of Jehangirabad. A sanitation worker at a private hospital in the city, he had hanged himself at his house in November 2021.

He had left behind a suicide note, in which he had named a woman Meena Maurya for forcing him to take the extreme step. The police investigation revealed Jauhar had an extra-marital affair with Maurya.

Maurya blackmailed him and extorted Rs 7,000 from him per month. She used to threaten Jauhar of revealing about their relationship to his wife, owing to which Maurya catered to her demands for some time and then committed suicide.

The police, after completing the probe, have registered an FIR against Maurya.