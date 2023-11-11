Bhopal: Suggestions Sought From Employees’ Organisations Over NPS

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A committee set up by the Centre to seek suggestions from employees on the National Pension System (NPS) held a meeting with the representatives of various employees’ organisations on Friday.

The representatives have placed various suggestions and demands before the committee.

Notably, to make the provisions of the NPS more practical and beneficial to the employees, a committee was formed in the chairmanship of the Government of India’s finance secretary TV Somnathan on April 2023.

The committee is interacting with national and state level employees’ organisations. After having discussion with all the beneficiaries, the committee will give its suggestion related to amendments to the NPS.

The Secretary of Union department for Personnel, Union finance ministry’s finance secretary, chairman of Pension Fund Regulatory and development authority are the members of the committee.

So far, the committee has convened 20 meetings with myriad employees’ organisations. Along with the representatives of finance departments of state governments, it is interacting with the representatives of different employees’ organisations working at national and state level.

The committee has also estimated the income sources and expenditures of state governments and in light of this, it checked the possibility of implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Meanwhile, states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have announced plans to implement the OPS. However, they have failed to take any solid step in this regard. Currently, no state is in the position to implement the OPS without the help of the Centre.

