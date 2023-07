FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of Ustad Munnawar Masoom and his disciples held the audience spellbound at Manas Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening under Barkha Mahotsav.

They presented qawwali and sufi songs, which won a huge round of applause from the audience. Munawwar Masoom belongs to Mewati Gharana. Puja Gayetonde also presented songs besides Amrita Chatterjee.