Bhopal: Sudhir Kumar Saxena assumes office as new DGP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior IPS officer Sudhir Kumar Saxena assumed charge as new Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday following retirement of Vivek Johri from the service.

The 1987-batch IPS officer was earlier on deputation at Centre as secretary (cabinet) of the Cabinet secretariat. He was repatriated to his home cadre by the Centre at the request of the state government.

He has been special DG, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during his deputation at the Centre. In the past, he was OSD of Chief Minister in state and held post of head of Intelligence and SP in Raigarh, Chhindwara, Ratlam and Jabalpur districts.

As per officials, Saxena is 31st DGP of Madhya Pradesh. He belongs to Gwalior district.

The outgoing DGP Vivek Johri was accorded warm farewell by police officers, including senior officers, who pulled an open jeep with Johri in it at the police headquarters.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022