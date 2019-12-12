Bhopal: Sudden rain catches people unawares

BHOPAL: A sudden spell of rain with gusty winds for an hour across the city, took the state’s capital citizens by surprise on Thursday. Sudden rain brought the city to a grinding halt. Traffic on various roads came to a halt as impatient motorists, especially two-wheeler riders looked in a hurry. People in woollens were seen rushing around for shelter in the market.

It recorded 11.3 mm rainfall. However, it did not reduce the temperature. Gusty winds uprooted tree in ward no 3 near Chirayu Hospital on the main road. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) dispatched a team for removal of tree from the main road. Throughout the day, it was cloudy weather and by the evening, gusty winds started blowing infusing a little bit of chill in the weather. Then, it started precipitating. Spell of rain drenched commuters in woollens.

Rain activities were due to the western disturbance which was over the Western Himalayas and induced cyclonic circulation. Initially, was over Southwest Rajasthan and its adjoining areas that brought rain in Madhya Pradesh as well. Initially, it rained in Rajasthan and then gradually all the weather systems moved eastwards

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 26.4 degree Celsius which was 1 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 15.8 degree Celsius which was 3.2 degree Celsius above normal. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 26.4 degree Celsius which was 1.2 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius which was 4 degree Celsius above normal.

Meteorological department senior officer GD Mishra said, “Rain activities are due to western disturbance which led to cyclonic circulation. It will continue for the next couple of days. However, it will not reduce temperature as it will infuse fog due to heavy humidity incurred after the rain.”