Bhopal: Sudarshan Chakra Corps celebrates 32nd raising day in Madhya Pradesh capital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sudarshan Chakra Corps celebrated 32nd Raising Day in a solemn ceremony at Bhopal Military Station on Tuesday with due safety aspects and Covid protocol. It was on this day in 1990 that Sudarshan Chakra Corps was raised in Bhopal. The genesis of the Corps dates back to 1917 when it was raised for operations in the Middle East during World War I and then again in 1942 during World War II. The Corps was demobilised after both these major campaigns.

Sudarshan Chakra Corps has dedicated Raising Day towards fighting corona pandemic with all its resources and wherewithal. The formation is already at the forefront of providing medical aid in many states and fully geared up to rise up to occasion, an official release stated.

The formation has established and operating adhoc isolation facilities with oxygen support in Bhopal, Sagar and Gwalior for mild and asymptomatic Covid patients. The formation had recently dispatched a team of doctors, nurses and other para medics to Dhanvantri Armed Forces Covid Care Centre in Ahemdabad, Gujarat.