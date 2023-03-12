Bhopal: Sub-inspector Suresh Khaguda's kin punches holes in police suicide theory, says it’s murder

SI Suresh Khaguda, with son and wife |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Pointing at the foul play, the kin of Suresh Khaguda, the Sub-inspector (SI) whose body was found on Misrod railway tracks on Friday late night, have refuted the police theory of the cop killing the family then committing suicide. The family of the deceased cop, who was posted at police headquarters (PHQ), has alleged that the entire family including the SI was murdered.

The Kolar police, devoid of any leads pertaining to the case, said that the post-mortem of Khaguda, his wife and his two-year old son was conducted on Sunday, after which the bodies were handed over to their kin for their last rites.

The body of 32-year-old Khanguda was found on railway track, while his wife and toddler son were discovered dead in their home on Saturday. The police suspect sub-inspector Suresh Khanguda (32) threw himself under a train after taking the lives of his wife Krishna (28) and son Iva, who would have turned two on March 17. Polcie did not find any suicide note from the scene.

Kolar police station in-charge Jai Kumar Singh told Free Press that till now, no major leads have been found in the case and probe is on to unearth the mystery behind the killings. He went on to state that the police will be able to get a clear picture of the murder mystery after the arrival of the post-mortem reports, which are expected soon.The cop, who hailed from Agar Malwa, had joined the police force in 2017.

Cops at house of deceased's SI where the bodies of his wife and son were found | FP

Kin point at professional revelry behind the killings

SI Khaguda’s brother in-law, Harish Verma, has raised suspicion over the killings, said Kolar police officials. Verma suspects professional jealousy to be the possible reason behind the killing of Khanguda and his wife and son. The entire incident is deceitfully being portrayed as a suicide, claimed Verma before the police.

Cop had a service revolver then why did he use a knife to kill wife and son ?

Ruling out suicide, the deceased SI’s elder brother, Gokul, told the police that Khaguda was a happy-go-lucky man, who could never even think of extreme step of suicide. Pointing holes in the suicide theory, Gokul said that Khaguda had a service revolver and he could have ended his own life as well as his wife and son with the same, but he instead used a knife which makes things very dubious.

Where are his bike and house keys?

Khaguda’s bike keys and house keys are nowhere to be found, he further said, demanding a fair probe in the matter. There was neither any suicide note.

Read Also Bhopal: Man arrested for assaulting Assistant Sub Inspector in Kamla Nagar