Bhopal: Sub-inspector arrested for taking bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police on Tuesday arrested a police sub-inspector for taking a bribe of Rs 10000 from a person.

The sub-inspector (SI), Prakash Singh Rajput is posted at Misrod Police station. He was accepting bribes from a family member of an accused.

According to information, Masud Ali, a resident of Retghat lodged a complaint that Rajput was demanding Rs 10000 against not arresting and also granting bail to his nephew Maqsood Ali.

In her complaint to superintendent of police (SP), Lokayukta, Manu Vyas, the complainant informed that a case against his nephew was registered at Misrod police station on August 9.

“He was the investigation officer in the case. We verified the claims of the complainant and later laid a trap. Today, he was caught red handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 10, 000 at Retghat locality,” said Manu Vyas.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 02:23 PM IST