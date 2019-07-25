Bhopal: Sub- engineer caught accepting Rs30,000 bribe

BHOPAL: Lokayukta team has trapped a sub- engineer of Electricity Department red handed while accepting Rs30,000 as first installment of Rs3 lakh bribe. Shailesh Chaturvedi was trapped in the evening after he was on his way to residence after accepting the first installment.

Government contractor Ashutosh dubey had complained against junior engineer (Govindpura division) Shailesh Chaturvedi. Complainant had to get payment of Rs 18 lakh for model house construction.

Accused had demanded Rs3 lakh to clear the payment. Ashutosh Dubey complained it to Lokayukta SP and then Lokayukta laid the trap and caught engineer red handed.

Search is being carried on at Aradhna Nagar based flat of the accused. Accused runs an old age home in flat in Sarvadharm Colony, Kolar.