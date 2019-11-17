Bhopal: Study Centres scam of MCU relegated to cold storage

BHOPAL: The investigation related to the ‘Study Centres’ of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi University seems to have been relegated to the cold storage.

The Economic Offences Wing had registered the case against the ex-vice chancellor BK Kuthiala of the university into the various financial and appointment irregularities, on April 14.

The ex-VC had reached the EOW office and had answered the questions of the officers for sixth time, but the officials of MCU are yet to submit the information on Study Centres to the EOW.

The issue of opening the study centres is very interesting, the university is having strict norms to open the centres, but the ex-VC violated the norms and opened 1,279 centres across the country. Some of them even started operations before completing the basic norms.

It is alleged that the centres have been given members of to RSS and BJP and crores of rupees have been given them to run the centres.

Earlier the university had submitted an interim report on 113 centres but thereafter the MCU administration had put the issue in the cold storage.

Not only this, out of 113 centres over 20 centres were found to be fake, the EOW is not having any idea that why the university is neglecting the probe.

However, the EOW is observing the issue and if the officials including the registrar fail to provide the details, they will be called with the explanation, said a source.

Kuthiala’s 7th desposition on Dec 2

The MCU’s ex-VC Kuthiala will come on December 2nd to register his statement for the seventh time in front of the investigation officer. Sources informed that the VC always tries to skip to answer the questions and asks the officials that he will going to give the answer in the next date.