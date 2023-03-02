Bhopal: Students, teachers dance, audience clap, tap at ‘Rhythm 2k23’

e-Paper Get App
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dance performances by students and teachers captivated the audience at Sardar Vallabhbhai Polytechnic College in the city on Thursday under its annual fest ‘Rhythm 2k23’

The event started off with Deeksha Tripathi's classical dance and Shalini Yadav and group’s Ganesh Vandana. It was followed by Khyati's solo song ‘Sawaar loon’ and Pooja Gupta's dance performance. Hari Om Parmar and Diksha presented a duet song 'Tum se milkar…’.

And now it was the teachers' turn. It started with the performance of PK Jadia's mouth organ. Anuradha and Himanshu Tiwari presented songs and Professor Mukesh Mishra made the audience laugh by presenting a comedy skit.

Prof Suneet Sijiriya and Vinay Yadav recited poems whereas Vaibhav Malviya and SK Soni presented saxophone and mouth organ.

Professor Tuli, Awadhesh Singh and Sanjay Vyas presented songs ‘O Hansini..,’ ‘O Meri Johrajabeen...,’ and ‘Saason ki zaroorat …’ enchanted the audience.

The event ended with an orchestra group performance which engrossed students and teachers to dance. Garvita and Divyanshu anchored the event with coordination by Awadhesh Singh.

