Bhopal: Students, Staff Pledge To Devote 2 Hrs A Week To Cleanliness

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cleanliness Fortnight 2023 was launched with the slogan, Swachhata Hi Seva, in Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, on Sunday. Principal Pawan Kumar, vice-principal Anjana Dhanraju oversaw the programme. The students pledged to devote two hours in a week and 100 hours in a year for cleanliness.

Under the campaign, school premises, number 7 bus stop, shopping complex, number 7 intersection and its surrounding areas were cleaned. The children picked up brooms and set out to clean the mess around them.

Programme incharge Ranjana Vigam said an awareness rally was also taken out in which all the staff members along with students, scouts and guides of the school participated.