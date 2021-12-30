Bhopal: Students show fast-paced game, SIRT, OIST pass for next round at AIU's RGPV Nodal Cricket Tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar Institute of Research and Technology (SIRT) and Oriental Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) won their respective league matches on Wednesday at AIU's RGPV Nodal Cricket Tournament being held in the premises of Radharaman Group here and qualified for the next round, said the management.

SIRT defeated Technocrats Institute of Technology (TIT) in the first match of the day by 4 wickets, despite the latter having the advantage of winning the toss. TIT, batting first, put up a score of 109 losing 9 wickets.

TIT's Neeraj Singh scored highest for his team, 38, studded with 8 fours off 23 deliveries.

While chasing, SIRT easily managed to hit 113 losing six wickets only with one ball still remaining. SIRT's Deepak Patel was declared man of the match for taking three wickets in three overs and giving only 17 runs.

In the second match of the day against Jai Narayan College of Technology (JNCT), OIST put up a score of 178 runs losing only 2 wickets with Nikhil Raj Singhís 50 not out. Singh contributed 59 runs studded with 10 fours.

Apart from Singh, Harsh Mahapatra contributed 48 runs studded with 7 fours and 2 sixes off only 25 deliveries, showing a promising talent of playing in a fast-paced match.

JNCT collapsed at 90 runs while chasing a massive target put up by OIST, giving away the 88-run victory to the latter. Mahapatra was awarded the player of the match title for his all-round performance. He took one wicket and gave away only 15 runs despite bowling for 3 overs.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12:25 AM IST