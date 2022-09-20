Bhopal: 'Students prepare for competitive exams with time management'

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students prepare for competitive exams with time management and they pay special attention to current affairs, said former Additional Director General of Police Aruna Mohan Rao.

She was speaking at the inaugural session of a six-day training programme at Government Hamidia Arts and Commerce College.

Principal incharge Prabha Bhatt inaugurated the event, organised by the Department of Political Science for the students preparing for competitive examinations. The training is being provided to selected Super-30 students by the Department.

Academic trainer Manisha Anand provided information to the students on what kind of caution should be taken in the interview. She explained various aspects of personality development. Sona Shukla conducted the event and Bhavna Bhadauria proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also Bhopal: Child Commission to issue SOP on security of kids in schools