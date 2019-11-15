Bhopal: Students pledge to promote child right

BHOPAL: Bhopal School of Social Sciences in collaboration with UNICEF organised a two day long ‘Youth for Children’ camp in village Kesla of Hoshangabad district of the state.

The camp was organised with the objective to sensitise the youth towards promoting rights of children.

The first day of camp was full of inputs regarding rights of children and UN convention adopted by government of India for promoting child right, followed by a field visit whereby students were asked to visit a nearby village to observe the village from child rights perspective.

On second day, children discussed their leanings from the previous day. They promoted the message of protecting the rights of children through these activities.

The department of Social Work of BSSS collage coordinated the camp. Students took the pledge to promote rights of children through social media upon culmination of the camp. All such posts can be traced on social media using #crc30 #youth4children.