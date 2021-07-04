Bhopal: Students & parents to get vaccination shots in college soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students and their parents will be getting vaccine shots in the colleges shortly. The decision has been taken to ease the crowds at the vaccination centres.

Ever since vaccination for 18+ people has started, the vaccination centres have become crowded. And, because of the crowds, vaccination work is affected. People create a ruckus at the vaccination sites and many of them go back home without getting the jab even after waiting for hours.

State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said that a group of ministers (GoM) had given permission for conducting vaccination on college premises. Colleges are going to open for studies soon. There are around 10 lakh students studying in the colleges, besides lakhs of teaching and non-teaching staff who are going to join duty. Among them, there are many people who have not taken any dose of the vaccine so far and they are the most vulnerable group to infection from the virus.

It has been decided to set up vaccination camps on the college premises and vaccinate the students as well as the staff of the colleges. The parents of students will also get vaccinated on these premises.

Till Sunday, more than 1.8 crore people aged between 18 and 44 years had got the first dose of vaccine in the state. The government is currently focussing on the backlog of the second dose. But, to reopen colleges, the government has to focus on the first dose, as well as the second.